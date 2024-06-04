Manchester United talent Kobbie Mainoo expects contract extension post Euro 2024

Promising Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly close to signing a new contract extension with the Red Devils following his impressive performances throughout the season.

The 19-year-old, whose parents are Ghanaians, has caught the attention of many with his mature displays in the centre of the park, earning him a regular spot in Ten Hag's squad.

According to reports from the Daily Star, Mainoo is set to quadruple his current wages to around £80,000 per week as part of the new deal.

Although the agreement is said to be reached "in principle" among all parties involved, Mainoo has requested that the official announcement be delayed until after the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 championship.

This decision comes as he wishes to focus solely on his national team commitments without any potential distractions caused by ongoing contract discussions.

Mainoo played a crucial role in helping Manchester United secure their historic FA Cup triumph over city rivals Manchester City last month.

His standout performance earned him the prestigious Man of the Match award, further cementing his reputation as a formidable force and he has been included in England's provisional squad for Euros.

While no definitive dates or timelines for the completion of the contract talks have been disclosed yet, it is expected that both Mainoo and Manchester United are eager to ensure the long-term continuity of the talented youngster's blossoming career at Old Trafford.