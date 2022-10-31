Manchester United to send scouts to watch Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana at the World Cup 

Guardian reporter Ed Aarons has reported that Manchester United will send scouts to Qatar to watch Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana at the World Cup.

The Rennes winger has popped up on the radar of the Red devils ahead of the January transfer window.

Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the French side last two seasons from Danish club Nordsjaelland for a record fee of 20 million euros.

The youngster has impressed since joining Rennes and was shortlisted for the 2022 CAF Young Player of the Year award.

According to the report, United will scout the winger ahead of a potential move.

“I really do actually, this guy’s very exciting", Aarons told GiveMeSport.

“He was in Denmark until this season, and he moved to Rennes in the summer in a Danish record for the league for €20 million. And in France he’s doing very well as well, he’s a very exciting winger.”, he added.

Kamaldeen Sulemana is likely to make Ghana's final 26-man squad for the World Cup.

Ghana is in Group H of the tournament alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.