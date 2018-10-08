Chelsea legend Michael Essien expects Manchester United to give under-fire coach Jose Mourinho more time

Former Ghana international Michael Essien believes Manchester United will give Jose Mourinho time to turn his fortunes around.

Essien, a Premier League winner under Jose Mourinho, expects his old boss to be Manchester United manager for a while longer.

A report in The Mirror on Friday claimed Mourinho will be sacked regardless of his side's result against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United dismissed the rumour as "nonsense", but there remains significant scrutiny on the manager's position following a run of four games without a victory in all competitions.

But Essien, whose first of two Premier League titles came under Mourinho in 2005-06, expects his old boss to remain in charge for a while longer.

"There's bound to be pressure when you are managing United," he told Omnisport. "He's working things through with the team. Hopefully, he can turn things around.

"Mourinho was a big influence on me when I was at Chelsea. We still talk, and our relationship is good.

"I expect Man United to give him time. With Mourinho, you are always going to win trophies."