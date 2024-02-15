Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo weighs international options

Manchester United's young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, is taking his time to weigh his options regarding his international career, amidst keen interest from both Ghana and England.

According to The Telegraph, Mainoo is open to receiving a call-up from England, which would be a natural progression given his previous representations of the country at under-16, under-18, and under-19 levels.

England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly impressed with Mainoo's potential and has been keeping a close eye on his development.

Southgate personally watched Mainoo in action last Sunday in Manchester United's win over Aston Villa, and he is said to see the young player as a valuable asset for the Three Lions' future.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is also eager to bring Mainoo onto their roster.

Randy Abbey, a member of the GFA's executive council, stated that the association is interested in attracting talented players like Mainoo to represent Ghana on the international stage.

Mainoo has had an impressive breakthrough season at Manchester United, with highlights including his first goal in the FA Cup against Newport and a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Wolves in a thrilling 4-3 victory.

It is rumoured that Southgate may extend Mainoo his first call-up to the England senior team during the upcoming March international break when they are scheduled to face Brazil and Belgium.

This move would aim to secure Mainoo's commitment to England and discourage him from opting for Ghana.