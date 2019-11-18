Mandate of Ghana's Normalisation Committee officially ends

The mandate of Ghana's Normalisation Committee has officially ended.

The tenure of the turned three-member committee came to end on Sunday November 17, 2019.

World governing body FIFA instituted the body in August 27, 2018 following an exposé by controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealing alleged widespread corruption.

The six-month mandate of the Kofi Amoah-led committee was further extended to September 17 following the expiration of their mandate back in March.

They were tasked to run the GFA’s daily affairs, review the GFA statutes to ensure compliance with the requirements of FIFA and CAF, particularly art. 15 of the FIFA Statutes and organise and conduct elections of a GFA executive committee on the basis of the revised GFA statutes.

The swearing-in of the new FA President and the Executive Council will take place on Tuesday November 19, 2019 in Accra.