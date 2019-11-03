Mandela Ocansey scores as Guinean side Horoya reach CAF Confederation Cup Group stage

Ghana-born Burkina Faso international Ocansey Mandela scored the solitary goal to secure victory for Horoya AC as the Guinean giants reached the Group Stage of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Horoya AC pipped Kenyan side Bandari FC 1-0 at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi to wrap up a 5-2 aggregate win.

The former WAFA SC (Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord) player netted the match winner in the 66th minute after connecting a pass from countryman Sebe Baffour Kyei.

Horoya AC after failing to make the group stage of the CAF Champions League are likely to make an impact in the continent's second-tier competition.

Ghanaian trio Godfred Asante, Brefo Mensah and Hudu Yakubu also played for the Guinean champions.

But Enock Atta Agyei was an unused substitute.

By Nuhu Adams