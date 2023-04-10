GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mansfield boss lauds Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Kwarteng Boateng's performance in Swindon win

Published on: 10 April 2023
Mansfield Town manager, Nigel Clough, has heaped praise on Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Kwarteng Boateng, following his side's 4-2 win over Swindon Town in the English League.

The win was Mansfield's first away win against Swindon in 46 years, and Boateng played a crucial role in the victory, scoring the fourth goal in the 65th minute.

Speaking after the game, Clough commended Boateng's output and highlighted the quality of his finishing. "Brilliant and I am delighted for him," said Clough.

"We were talking last week where in pre-season he got into those positions and he was curling in bottom corners, top corners and he nearly put one in last week and hit the bar. So, I am absolutely thrilled for him. It was a fantastic finish."

Clough went on to praise Boateng's overall contribution to the team, noting that he is a player who consistently gets the job done.

"He certainly gets into good positions and as soon as he comes on the pitch you can see the quality, he brings a couple of balls down and plays good passes," said Clough. "And then the finish was as good as anything you've seen."

Boateng has been a key player for Mansfield this season, scoring once and providing four assists in 30 league games.

