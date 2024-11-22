Many of the players I’ve developed made it to the national teams - Kassim Mingle

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has revealed his success in nurturing exceptional talents, many of whom have gone on to become key players for national teams.

Mingle, who has guided Nations FC to a seventh-place finish in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League and currently leads the table with 22 points after 11 games, expressed pride in his contributions to player development.

Despite his credentials, Mingle prefers to maintain a low-profile lifestyle. With 36 years of coaching experience, he has yet to be offered the opportunity to manage any of Ghana’s national teams.

However, he remains optimistic and confident that his work will eventually earn him the recognition he deserves.

“Football, in my opinion, is destiny, so I usually keep a low profile and dislike being hyped up because I think your work will speak for itself no matter how long it takes. Many of the players I’ve developed have made it to the national team and are now working as professionals abroad,” he stated in an interview with Akoma FM.

Mingle also shared his perspective on coaching at different levels, noting that managing the Black Stars would be easier compared to leading a local team.

"The Black Stars have already chosen players who are already at the top for you; all you have to do is arrange them, position them, and convince them of your philosophy to get the desired results," he explained.