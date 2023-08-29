Marco van Basten slams Ajax for selling Mohammed Kudus to West Ham

Former Ajax Amsterdam striker Marco van Basten has questioned Ajax's decision to let go of Mohammed Kudus, an important player for the Dutch giants.

Ajax agreed on a deal with West Ham United over the weekend for the transfer of the 23-year-old who had an outstanding season in the previous campaign.

Van Basten, however, thinks it is the wrong course for the club, as he thinks they have chosen money over developing a future competitive team.

“Why is he going to West Ham, why?” Van Basten said on Ziggo Sport Voetbal.

“He still has a two-year contract. Surely Ajax is in the business of making a good team, not just making money?

“What is the function of a football club? To entertain the public and give players the opportunity to excel, or to make money?

“You are going to sell people now because you will have money. He still has everything to show at Ajax. He has done well for a year. For him, people come to the stadium.”

Kudus scored 17 goals in all competitions for Ajax in the 2022/23 season including strikes in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League as well. He had already began the season incredibly well scoring four goals and assisting once in three games including a hattrick in the Europa League last Thursday.