Maribor chief hails Benjamin Tetteh’s permanent return as a statement of intent for club

Head of Football Operations at NK Maribor, Cem Basgul, says the club’s successful pursuit of Benjamin Tetteh on a permanent deal is not just a key addition on the field but also a strong message about Maribor’s ambitions.

Tetteh, who joins from French Ligue 2 side FC Metz, has signed a two-year deal after a prolific loan spell in Slovenia, where he netted 13 goals and contributed six assists in 24 appearances.

For Basgul, Tetteh’s return is a reward for months of strategic planning and a symbol of unity within the club.

“This wasn’t just a transfer â€” it was a mission we had to complete,” Basgul stated. “Bringing Benji back permanently required a collective effort. It’s a message to our supporters and the league: we are serious about building a team that can compete at the highest level.”

He also pointed to the striker’s mentality and connection with fans as key reasons behind the move.

“Benji is more than a goal-scorer. He brings leadership, character, and a sense of belonging. His attitude reflects what we want this club to stand for.”

With Tetteh now tied down, Basgul urged the Maribor faithful to rally behind the team as preparations intensify ahead of the new season.