Marie Claire-Rupio: Late Christian Atsu’s wife responds to criticism over dancing video

Marie Claire-Rupio, the wife of late Black Stars attacker Christian Atsu, has responded to criticism from some members of the public regarding a dancing video she shared.

Rupio, who is also a dancer and singer, posted a video on her Instagram page showing her dancing to Davido's popular track, "Unavailable."

However, some Ghanaians misinterpreted the video and mistakenly assumed that Rupio was displaying happiness just a few months after her husband's passing. In response, Rupio took to Instagram to address her critics, clarifying that her dance video was not a reflection of her being happy but rather a way for her to cope with her grief and find healing.

She expressed the need to find a balance between grieving and taking care of her three children, emphasizing the importance of her strength for them.

Rupio also highlighted that in Europe, mental health is addressed through various means, and dancing has always been her passion and a form of self-expression. She urged people to think before making assumptions or writing hurtful comments about her.

Rupio stated, "I am writing just to say a few things, yes I posted a dance video. Not because I am happy but because I have to find a way to deal with my grief. I am not alone; I have 3 children to take care of by myself. I can't lose myself because I need to be strong for them. And in Europe, you deal with mental health in a lot of ways, and dancing was always my passion. So excuse me, but please just think before you write something or put it on YouTube. Thank you."

She further emphasised the challenges she faces in her daily life, with her family missing Atsu dearly and her children constantly asking about their father. Rupio assured her followers that she is doing her best to navigate through this difficult time.

Atsu was among the casualties of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey in February. The footballer was buried in March.