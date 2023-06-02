Marie Claire-Rupio opens up about life challenges after tragic death of partner Christian Atsu

Marie Claire-Rupio, the partner of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, has candidly shared the hardships she has faced following Atsu's tragic passing in February due to the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Taking to her Instagram, Claire-Rupio expressed the difficulties she encounters on a daily basis and addressed the criticism she received after posting a video of herself dancing to Davido's popular song, "Unavailable."

In her heartfelt explanation, she stated, "I am writing just to say a few things, yes I posted a dance video. Not because I am happy, but because I have to find a way to deal with my grief. I am not alone; I have three children to take care of by myself. I can't lose myself because I need to be strong for them. And in Europe, you deal with mental health in a lot of ways, and dancing was always my passion. So, excuse me, but please just think before you write something or put it on YouTube. Thank you."

"We are missing Christian every single day, and it hasn't been easy. Especially when you have three children who are asking every day for their dad! I am doing my best."

Atsu was laid to rest in March, leaving behind a profound void in the lives of his family and loved ones.