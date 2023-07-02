Mario Balotelli: Court of Turin's decision sparks controversy in Italian forward’s racism case

The issue of racism continues to be a pressing concern in countries like Italy, and recent developments have brought it back into the spotlight.

Italian forward of Ghanaian descent Mario Balotelli, often subjected to racial abuse, has been dealt a surprising blow by the Court of Turin.

In a decision that has generated significant backlash, the Court of Turin has ruled that insulting Balotelli does not constitute racism.

The reaction from the footballer, popularly known as Super Mario, is eagerly anticipated in the coming hours. However, there is growing concern that this decision may exacerbate an already pressing problem, as Italy struggles to combat racism in 2023.

Racism remains a delicate issue in Italy and has frequently dominated headlines, particularly within the realm of football stadiums.

Over the years, several players, including Ibrahimovic, Vlahovic, and Kevin Prince Boateng, have fallen victim to this despicable behaviour, with Balotelli often being targeted due to his skin colour or origin.

One of Balotelli's most recent encounters with racism occurred during a Verona-Brescia match in the autumn of 2019 when he was subjected to racist taunts from Verona fans.

Unfortunately, this incident is just one of many, as evidenced by a recent case at the Court of Turin involving a banner displayed by Juventus fans in 2017, which read "Balotelli Africano" (Balotelli African).

However, according to reports from TGCOM, following a thorough investigation, the Court of Turin has decided to close the case, deeming the reference to racism against Balotelli an exaggeration. The specific wording on the banner was not considered actionable by the authorities.

The banner, displayed by three members of Forza Nuova, a far-right political party, sparked widespread debate. However, the Public Prosecutor ultimately concluded that the message on the banner did not constitute racism but rather simple teasing, which is often part of the game and football culture.

The Court's decision to dismiss the case relating to the 2017 incident at Juventus Stadium has sparked controversy. The Public Prosecutor's reasoning centred on the fact that they did not perceive the banner as propaganda or incitement to commit a racially discriminatory crime.

They referenced a statement made by Balotelli himself during an interview in which he referred to himself as "First African, then Italian."