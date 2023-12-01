Mario Balotelli labels Brendan Rodgers as ‘worst coach’ in candid revelation

Italian striker Mario Balotelli, formerly of Liverpool and Manchester City, has not held back in naming Brendan Rodgers as the "worst coach" of his career, branding their time together as a "disaster."

Balotelli, known for his nomadic football journey, currently plies his trade with Adana Demirspor, marking his 11th club at the age of 33.

While Balotelli experienced success in England, winning the Premier League title with Manchester City, his stint with Liverpool proved to be a challenging chapter.

In a recent interview with TVPlay, the Italian forward did not mince his words, stating, "Brendan Rodgers is the worst coach I have ever had. He was number one as far as training sessions were concerned, what with keeping possession of the ball and the small-sided games. But as a person, he was a disaster."

Balotelli's time at Liverpool, where he was brought in to fill the void left by Luis Suarez, saw him score only four goals in 28 appearances.

Rodgers, reflecting on his connection with the mercurial talent, admitted, "I just couldn’t really connect with Mario. It was a gamble taken from a club perspective. It was one where he’s a big talent, he’ll come in and develop, he’s got all the tools. In all fairness, I just found it very difficult to connect with Mario."

Despite the challenges at Liverpool, Balotelli's football journey has been marked by moments of triumph, including winning the FA Cup with City and achieving success with Inter Milan in Serie A and the Champions League.

His talent was recognized with the Golden Boy award in 2010, and he earned 36 caps for the Italian national team.