GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Mario Balotelli survives car crash

Published on: 24 November 2023
Mario Balotelli survives car crash

Italian striker Mario Balotelli, 33, has escaped serious injury after a car crash in Orzinuovi, Brescia.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Balotelli reportedly lost control of his Audi Q8, crashing into a wall.

Despite initial reports suggesting the player was seen staggering after the accident, Balotelli emerged from the wreckage unscathed.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker, who currently plays for Adana Demirspor in Turkey, visited a local medical facility for a check-up.

Balotelli, back in Italy during the November international break, is already nursing an unrelated injury and is focused on a full recovery.

The local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The news has sparked concern among football fans, but reassurance comes with reports of Balotelli's overall well-being.

Updates on his recovery are eagerly awaited, with hopes that the charismatic striker of Ghanaian descent will soon return to the pitch.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more