Mario Balotelli survives car crash

Italian striker Mario Balotelli, 33, has escaped serious injury after a car crash in Orzinuovi, Brescia.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Balotelli reportedly lost control of his Audi Q8, crashing into a wall.

Despite initial reports suggesting the player was seen staggering after the accident, Balotelli emerged from the wreckage unscathed.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker, who currently plays for Adana Demirspor in Turkey, visited a local medical facility for a check-up.

Balotelli, back in Italy during the November international break, is already nursing an unrelated injury and is focused on a full recovery.

The local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The news has sparked concern among football fans, but reassurance comes with reports of Balotelli's overall well-being.

🚨 Mario Balotelli has a car accident in Brescia: he is unharmed. Reports indicate that the Italian football player refused to undergo a breathalyzer test pic.twitter.com/1wxJQbF1Zv — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) November 23, 2023

Updates on his recovery are eagerly awaited, with hopes that the charismatic striker of Ghanaian descent will soon return to the pitch.