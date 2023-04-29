Mario Balotelli tips Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen as potential era-defining players

Italy-born Ghanaian striker Mario Balotelli has identified AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen as potential future stars of football.

Speaking on Muschi Selvaggio's podcast, Balotelli drew comparisons between Leao and the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, suggesting that the young player has the potential to reach their level.

"Also keep an eye on Leao and Osimhen: with the right head, they can reach the level of Erling and Kylian," said Balotelli.

Balotelli's prediction comes at a time when football fans are speculating about the next generation of outstanding players, with many wondering who will emerge as the next Messi or Ronaldo.

While Balotelli believes that Messi's dominance will continue for some time, he suggested that players like Haaland and Mbappe may eventually take over as the strongest players in the game.

"As long as Messi plays, I will continue to say that he is the strongest player around. Afterwards, perhaps, it will be the turn of Haaland and Mbappe," said Balotelli.

Balotelli's comments have garnered attention from football fans and analysts alike, with many wondering if Leao and Osimhen will live up to his high expectations. As for Messi, the Argentine superstar continues to dominate on the pitch, but it remains to be seen who will take over as the best player in the world once he retires.