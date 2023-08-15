Marital strife speculations surround Kevin-Prince Boateng and Wife

Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng and his wife Valentina Fradegada are facing rumours of marital strife, just a year after their lavish wedding.

Speculations about the state of their relationship have intensified as both have removed photos of each other from their social media profiles, sparking questions about the stability of their marriage.

Boateng and Fradegada's love story was initially a whirlwind romance that culminated in a dreamy wedding in June 2022, less than a year after their first meeting through a lengthy video call. Their rapid union captivated many, and their lively online presence depicted a deeply affectionate couple.

However, recent actions by both parties have fueled rumours of trouble in paradise. The removal of couple photos from their social media platforms has prompted fans and followers to wonder about the significance of this move.

While neither Boateng nor Fradegada has officially addressed the speculations, their silence has only heightened the curiosity surrounding their relationship.

The contrast between their once passionate online presence and the current situation has ignited discussions about the challenges of maintaining a high-profile relationship.

Meanwhile, Boateng has announced his retirement from the sport, marking the end of an era for the midfielder. Taking to his social media platform, Boateng shared a poignant message, declaring, "I love you, but for me, it's over. Thanks for everything," addressing the sport that has been an integral part of his life.