Maritzburg goalkeeper Richard Ofori rules out move to Europe

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori insists he is concentrating on his career at PSL side Maritzburg United after links with a move to Europe.

The Maritzburg United first choice goalie was recently linked with a move away from the club after his outstanding campaign last season helped his club retain the PSL status.

“No I’m playing in the PSL and my concentration must be here to help this team. I need to always think about where I’m currently playing and not worry about Europe”, he told kickoff.com in an interview.

Ofori had a very good Nations Cup with Ghana, despite suffering early exit from the competition.

His performances has seen him linked with a to Gauteng but the 25-year says he is focused on his career at Maritzburg.

“Yeah man I told you last time we spoke, I’m a Maritzburg United player, so you can see I’m here and not going anywhere,” he said.