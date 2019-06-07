Maritzburg United boss confirms Richard Ofori's stay

Maritzburg United boss Farook Kadodia has confirmed Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori will stay at the club for at least another season despite their struggles in the last campaign.

The PSL side survived relegation in the just ended campaign and look set to keep some of their key players including the Ghanaian shotstopper.

“If I can let a player go from the bracket of top performers during our successful season, I will be attracting disaster. We have convinced Ofori to stay at least another season with us before he moves on.” Kadodia told Kickoff.

“We promised Makaringe and Ndlovu we will let them go, we honored that and on Ofori we never got any offer last season. He’s not for sale and we don’t intend to sell any of our players at the moment. We won’t like to let any of those who helped us to survive relegation go.”

Ofori has been the number one choice goalkeeper for the Team of Choice and has been attracting interest from other PSL sides.

He is also on the radar of clubs in Asia.

Ofori is currently with the national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, as they prepare for the Nations Cup in Egypt later this month.