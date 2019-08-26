Maritzburg United upset over Man of the Match award handed Richard Ofori in draw Stellenbosch against

Martizburg United coach Eric Tinkler is furious over the Man of the Match awarded given to his shotstopper Richard Ofori after their draw against Stellenbosch.

The former South Africa midfielder believes Stellenbosch goalkeeper De Jong deserves the award, as he was the better of the two on the day.

Tinkler described the award as riduculous and feels his goalie did not deserve it.

"I find that decision absolutely ridiculous," was his angry reaction to the Maritzburg United and Ghana 2019 Africa Cup of Nations shot-stopper being presented with a statuette and a cash prize.

"I really do not know how he was named man of the match when the other goalkeeper (Boy de Jong) was much busier," he added after a 0-0 draw with promoted Stellenbosch in Cape Town.

Ofori kept a clean sheet, his first of the Premier Soccer League season.