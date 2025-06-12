Mark Addo assures UDS of GFA’s support ahead of World University Games

Ghana Football Association Vice President Mark Addo has pledged the Association’s full backing for the University for Development Studies (UDS) ahead of their participation in the 2025 World University Games in China.

This assurance was given when a high-level delegation from UDS paid a courtesy call on the GFA to officially inform the Association of their recent success at the Africa University Games and to seek support for their global campaign. UDS defeated Lagos State University 3-0 in the final to emerge African champions and will now represent the continent at the global event in September.

Led by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Elliot Haruna Alhassan, the UDS delegation included key university officials, among them Dr. Alhassan Iddrissu, Mr. Yussif Abdulai, Mr. Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko, Mr. Ansa Michael, and Mr. Abdul Hayi Moomen.

Prof. Alhassan described the African triumph as a proud moment for the university and the country, stressing the need for support to adequately prepare for the World University Games.

“We are here to officially inform the Ghana Football Association of our recent success and to request your support. We want to make the nation proud in China,” Prof. Alhassan said.

In response, Mark Addo congratulated UDS for their achievement and praised the team’s discipline and talent. He noted the GFA’s readiness to support institutions that promote football development.

“On behalf of the GFA President and the entire football family, I want to congratulate UDS for making Ghana proud. The GFA will do its part to ensure that you are well prepared to represent Ghana and Africa,” Mr. Addo stated.

He also encouraged the team to remain focused and committed as they gear up for the global stage.