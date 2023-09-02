Mark Addo endorses GFA President Kurt Okraku for re-election

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President Mark Addo has expressed his strong support for GFA President Kurt Okraku ahead of this year's elections.

Okraku, who was elected in 2019, is seeking a second term in this year's presidential election and has received support from a number of key football figures, including Addo.

In a recent interview on Akoma 87.9 FM, Addo emphasised that Ghanaians are fortunate to have Okraku leading the country's football governing body.

He went further to endorse Okraku's candidacy for re-election, believing that he is the ideal candidate to rejuvenate Ghanaian football and restore it to its former glory.

"Ghana is lucky to have Kurt Okraku as the person leading our football, and when re-elected, he's the best to help us get our football back to the glory days," said Addo.

Okraku faces competition from George Afriyie, who previously served as the association's Vice President and contested the 2019 election, coming second.