Mark Addo explains Andre Ayew's inclusion in Black Stars squad for CAR match

Ghana Football Association Vice President Mark Addo has addressed the criticism surrounding Andre Ayew's inclusion in the latest Black Stars squad for the important game against Central African Republic (CAR).

Despite being the captain, Ayew's selection had raised questions as he has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of the last season, with interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Major League Soccer.

Addo, who is a chairman of the Black Stars management committee explained, "The technical team felt they needed him. This is not the first time an unattached player has been invited."

He continued, "For me, I think his influence in the team and the support he brings on is important."

The Black Stars have begun preparations for their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against CAR, aiming to secure qualification for the tournament in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana need either a draw or a win at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.