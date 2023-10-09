Mark Addo re-elected as Vice President of Ghana Football Association

Mark Addo has been re-elected to serve as Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for another term.

The decision to retain him in this role was reached through unanimous approval from the GFA's Executive Council.

Dr. Ransford Abbey nominated Mark Addo for the position, with Frederick Acheampong seconding the nomination. Following these formalities, the other members of the Council unanimously voted in favour of Mark Addo's continued tenure as Vice President.

This re-election adheres to Article 37(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019, which stipulates that "The Vice President of the Executive Council shall be elected from amongst the Members of the Executive Council at its maiden sitting. He shall act in the absence of the President."

In response to his reappointment, Vice President Mark Addo expressed his gratitude to the Council members and called for their support to carry on the positive work.

"I am humbled by the gesture from my brother Dr. Randy Abbey and my colleagues that I have worked with for the past four years. I have learnt a lot from you and I know you have also learnt a bit from me in our first term," he said.

"It’s not been easy but with the guidance of the President, we have been able to go through it. On the fact that we have started something special in the football ecosystem and the overwhelming support and affirmation from the football family speaks volumes of our work in the last four years."

"The reality is that we have made a positive impact in Ghana Football. I will seek your support to back the President so that our football will be among the best if not the best in Africa" he added.