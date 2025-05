Ghanaian youngster Mark Aidoo has won the Italian Primavera with Inter Milan after beating Fiorentina 3-0 on Friday, 30 May 2025.

The right-back was handed a starting role and he played for 63 minutes at Viola Park.

Inter had goals from Bovo, Berenbruch, and Lavelli to confirm an 11th Scudetto for the Nerazzurris.

Their last youth league title was back in the 2021/22 season.

Aidoo, 20, made 26 appearances and scored one goal for the Primavera side.