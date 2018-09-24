Mark Noonan hits back at Cosmos Dauda over 'lies' about Hearts of Oak

Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak Mark Noonan has hit back at Cosmos Dauda over comments made that management of the club is using the players to enrich their purse in the wake of the friendly encounter against Asante Kotoko.

During an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM last Friday, Cosmos Dauda, who was among four players released by the Accra-based giants before the start of the soon-to-be-truncated league season, described the game against their rivals as 'nonsense' and alleged that his former employers are using the players to play needless friendly games which is not beneficial to the players.

This follows a sequence of events after the Porcupine Warriors defeated Hearts of Oak back-to-back in a two legged friendly games at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Seven Hearts of Oak fans were apprehended for destroying properties at the stadium which to the chagrin of some fans are calling for the Phobians to not engage their rivals in friendly games.

The Al Faisaly forward's submission has not gone down well with Mark Noonan who took to his Twitter handle to advise the player to get his facts right before uttering such comments against the club.

Normally I don't do this but when our club is attacked by blatant lies I will not stand by idly. Hey @CosmosDauda14 Since I became CEO, Hearts has made EVERY payroll. Get your facts straight. You certainly had no issue cashing those checks before we released you, right? #AHOSC