Marseille looking at Barcelona's Juan Miranda as option if Baba Rahman deal collapses

Published on: 04 August 2019
French side Olympique Marseille have identified Juan Miranda as a back-up show they fail to land Baba Rahman.

Miranda, 19, plays for Barcelona's reserve side but made three appearances- all in the King's Cup-for the First Team last season. 

Les Phocéens want to bring in the Ghana international to bolster their defence but are facing difficulties.

Rahman impressed on loan at Stade de Reims last season and can give competition to Jordan Amavi.

The Chelsea-owned player made 11 times for Reims, scored a goal and made one assist.

