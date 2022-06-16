Marseille target Francis Amuzu nearing Anderlecht exit

Belgium-born Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu is set to leave giants Anderlecht to join French outfit Marseille.

The 22-year-old is desperate to leave the Belgian giants following his lack of regular playing opportunities last season.

Amuzu, who has declared to represent the Netherlands at the international stage, is keen to move to France.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the forward has told the club's hierarchy about his decision to exit the Lotto Park.

Former manager Manager Vincent Kompany, who has now joined English side Burnley, supported and frequently used Amuzu as a substitute but his exit from the club has heightened speculation about his long-term future.

Aside from Marseille, Nice are also said to have contacted the players’ agents.

Amuzu is valued at €5.5 million by Transfermarkt, but Anderlecht may be forced to sell him for less because he is not regular.

He played almost 2000 minutes in all competitions last season, scoring 10 goals and recording five assists.

Amuzu’s Anderlecht contract is up in two years.