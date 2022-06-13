Marseille target Francis Amuzu wants to leave Belgian side Anderlecht

Ghanaian-born Belgium youth international Francis Amuzu wants to leave Anderlecht, Ghanasoccernet has learned.

The attacker has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including French side Marseille, and could leave Anderlecht during the summer transfer window.

Ghanasoccernet understands Amuzu's dream is to leave Anderlecht.

The 22-year-old has yet to establish himself as a regular and is not part of the club's long-term plans.

Manager Vincent Kompany, who supported and frequently used Amuzu as a substitute, has also left the club, prompting speculation that Amuzu is considering leaving.

Aside from Marseille, Nice are also said to have contacted the players' agents.

Amuzu is valued at €5.5 million by Transfermarkt, but Anderlecht may be forced to sell him for less because he is not regular.

He played almost 2000 minutes in all competitions last season, scoring 10 goals and recording five assists.

Amuzu's Anderlecht contract is up in two years.