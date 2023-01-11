Marseille trying to bring back Andre Ayew to end his career in France

Andre Ayew could return to Europe, possibly to Marseille, as his boyhood club are pushing for his return.

Marseille, the only French club to have won the Champions League, want to bring back one of their famous sons to finish his career in France, sources have told Ghanasoccernet.

The Ghana captain is happy in Qatar because everyone connected to Al Sadd respects him there. In search of a fresh challenge outside of Europe, he joined the club in 2021, and so far, it has been successful.

With 18 goals and two assists, Andre Ayew helped his team win the Amir Cup and Qatar Stars League in his first season and is still going strong.

Marseille has been keeping tabs on Andre Ayew's progress in Qatar. They believe Andre Ayew would be a good addition to their current set-up and want to reunite with him.

The club would like to sign Andre Ayew during the January transfer window and have contacted him.

Andre Ayew's contract with Al Sadd is coming to an end. He signed a two-year contract that will expire in June of this year.

There is an option for another year, but there is a strong possibility that Andre Ayew will consider returning to Marseille, where he began his career and has a strong bond with the fans.

Andre Ayew might not pass up the chance to compete with the best in the game given how alluring the French Ligue 1 has grown in recent years thanks to superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Eight years of Andre Ayew's professional career were spent at Marseille, where he twice won the French League Cup and three times the French Super Cup.

The fact that Marseille are vying for Champions League football and is currently in third place may also influence Andre Ayew to return.

Since leaving Marseille, the 33-year-old has impressed in England, where he is adored by Swansea City fans. He had brief stints at West Ham and Fenerbache before moving to Qatar.