Martin Allen: West Ham must reassess Mohammed Kudus’ role amid goal drought

Former Brentford manager Martin Allen has urged West Ham to reassess Mohammed Kudus’ role in the team as the Ghanaian forward struggles to make an impact in the Premier League.

Kudus has gone eight games without a goal or assist, with his latest setback coming against Brentford, where he missed a clear-cut chance. His dip in form has coincided with West Ham’s struggles, as the Hammers find themselves edging closer to the relegation zone.

Speaking to West Ham Zone, Allen stressed the importance of statistical analysis in decision-making, suggesting Kudus’ current output is a cause for concern.

"As a manager, you always have to work out and look at the stats," Allen said. "How many games has Kudus played? How many goals and assists has he made?"

After a strong debut season, where he scored 14 goals and played a key role following his transfer from Ajax, Kudus has found it difficult to replicate that form this season. Allen believes his lack of contribution could force West Ham boss Graham Potter to explore other options.

"If he goes 20 games without scoring a goal or winning any points for West Ham, you’ve got to question why he’s in the team," he added.

With Crysencio Summerville nearing a return from injury, Allen suggested Kudus may need time on the bench to rebuild his confidence and rediscover his form.

"I think Summerville is going to be fit soon and will play ahead of him. At the moment, Kudus is falling short of what’s needed for a winning team."