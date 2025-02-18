Martin Boakye scores as Buriram United share spoils with Gwangju in AFC Champions League

Martin Boakye found the net in Buriram United’s entertaining 2-2 draw against Gwangju FC in the AFC Champions League Elite East Round 8 on Tuesday.

The visitors started brightly at the Gwangju World Cup Stadium, taking an early lead in the 13th minute when Bissoli latched onto a Suphanat Mueanta assist to fire home. Boakye doubled Buriram’s advantage in the 35th minute, clinically finishing from the center of the box after being set up by Bissoli.

Buriram held a commanding 2-0 lead at halftime, but Gwangju stormed back in the second half. Oh Hu-Seong halved the deficit in the 68th minute, guiding a precise strike into the bottom corner. Six minutes later, the forward completed his brace, pouncing on a set-piece situation to level the score.

Boakye, who impressed with his movement and finishing, was substituted in the 69th minute as Buriram settled for a hard-fought point. The Thai side now shifts focus to their league clash against Muang Thong United on February 23.