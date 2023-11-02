Martin Koopman emphasises the importance of fighting spirit in subsequent Hearts of Oak games

Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman has underscored the need for his players to display a fighting spirit as they hope to win more matches in the Ghana Premier League after ending their winless streak.

Having failed to clinch a win in their previous four games, the Phobians stunned defending champions Medeama SC by outsmarting them with a 3-1 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Hearts of Oak secured their most significant victory, thanks to two goals from Hamzah Issah and an unfortunate own goal by the opposition. This win marked the end of a streak of three consecutive draws for the Rainbow Club.

While acknowledging the quality of his team's performance, Coach Koopman emphasised the need for his young squad to exhibit more determination and resilience during matches to elevate their status in the league.

"All my players possess excellent football skills, but what we require is a fighting spirit in our games. With this team, having that fighting spirit can earn us numerous points, and we hope to maintain this approach."

With this victory, Hearts of Oak has climbed to the 13th position on the league table, amassing a total of 9 points. Their next challenge will be an away match against Karela United in the upcoming matchday nine fixture, which will take place at the Aliu Mahama Stadium this weekend.