Martin Koopman has backing of Hearts of Oak board – Board Member Frank Nelson

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Frank Nelson Nwokolo has revealed that the entire board is solidly behind coach Martin Koopman despite his woeful start.

The Dutchman’s appointment instilled a sense of belief among the Phobian faithful given the imperious form of team in their pre-season matches.

That form has not been replicated in their league campaign with Koopman tasting two defeats in his first three matches.

Nwokolo has disclosed the board’s unwavering support for the tactician despite his poor start to the season.

He told Max FM’s Mutala Yakubu: “He will do the job. I am sure he can do the job. When you check his CV, there is no doubt he will deliver. We (the board) are backing the coach because we know he can do the job.”

Hearts of Oak will host Dreams FC for their next league match.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante