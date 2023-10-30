Martin Koopman lauds Hearts of Oak's ‘fantastic performance’ despite draw

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman has heaped praise on his team's performance against Bibiani Goldstars, despite the match ending in a draw.

Hamza Issah netted a late equalizer deep into stoppage time to cancel out Appiah McCarthy's 91st-minute strike for the home side. While Issah's goal secured Hearts of Oak a draw, the team remain in the relegation zone.

With just one win in six games, Hearts of Oak hasn't had the start they hoped for this season. However, Koopman remained positive about the performance his team put up on Saturday, commending the motivation and sharpness displayed by his players at Dun's Park.

"The performance was fantastic; I am very happy about that. We have had an extended period of training sessions, and we showcased everything in the game," he said.

"Today we saw the players were very motivated and sharp in everything, especially in one-on-one situations. We entered the box with the sole intention of winning," he added.

While Hearts of Oak has scored just two goals this season, their next challenge looms as they host reigning champions Medeama in Accra later this week. It's an opportunity for the Phobians to turn their fortunes around and climb the league table.