Martin Koopman left red-faced after comments about Hearts of Oak striker sparks criticism

Angry Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman could be forced into a damage limitation exercise after being criticised for dismissing the quality of his strikers.

The Dutchman had little kind words for his players; claiming he has no strikers following the side's 0-0 stalemate against Dreams FC on Sunday.

The public rant of the 60-year-old against his own stars has sparked controversy and divided opinions in the powerful West African nation.

Koopman was left livid and frustrated after his side failed to win at home to compound the misery of the side and heap pressure on the Dutch gaffer.

He went after Congolese striker Kashala Ramos and says he wasn't good.

“We have no striker. I tell you again, we’ve got no striker. Issah [Kuka] has gone abroad, so we have no striker. I tell them every time, he told StarTimes

“Do you think Kashala was good when playing? No, he was not good. Hamza Issah is young; he is a fighter, and that was the next option."

Incidentally, it is the Congolese forward Ramos Kashala who has scored the side's only Premier League goal this season after they defeated Nsoatreman FC 1-0 in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The reaction of the coach could ruffle feathers within the group as the Ghanaian giants chase the Premier League title in three years.

The outburst from the gaffer could come back to haunt him after it has been widely criticised.

Hearts are just above the drop zone after amassing four points from four matches so far in the league.

The capital giants have scored just a goal in four games, losing twice and drawing once in the process.