Martin Koopman pleased with performance of Hearts of Oak team despite slump at RTU

Hearts of Oak tactician, Martin Koopman says he is satisfied with the performance of his team in spite of their narrow defeat to RTU on Friday evening.

The Phobians were stunned by a resilient RTU side at the Aliu Mahama Stadium thanks to a last gasp winner by Owusu Afriyie.

The Pride of The North dominated the first half but failed to break the deadlock after squandering the glorious opportunities that came their way.

Hearts came back strong in the second half but were denied a point in the end by that stoppage time RTU goal.

Koopman was disappointed with the result but added that he was happy with the display of his lads.

He told StarTimes: “The second half we came back from what you see in the first half so then you said for one point we sign for it. But if you see this, I think all over the game, it was okay for me.

“So, let’s go for the next game and we must make steps forward. We must work very hard with this young team but I have confidence.”

