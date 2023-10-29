GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Martin Koopman remains confident Hearts of Oak are close to start winning games

Published on: 29 October 2023
Martin Koopman remains confident Hearts of Oak are close to start winning games
Martin Koopman

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Martin Koopman has expressed optimism that his side will soon start winning their premier league matches.

The Phobians have won just one, drawn 3 and lost 2 of their six games under the Dutchman. Koopman was however pleased with how his side played in their 1-1 draw with Gold Stars at Dun’s Park on Saturday and is hopeful his side are close to getting the win they so much crave.

Hamza Issah equalized for the Phobians on 91 minutes after they fell behind to Appiah McCarthy’s superb free kick for Gold Stars in the 87th minute.

Quizzed on when their good performance was going to translate into wins, Koopman told StarTimes: "I think we are close to it. We work very hard on it to finishing in the week and now it’s coming a little bit more and more in the game. So, the fighting spirit is there. The way we play is okay. Now we have to score and it’s coming for sure."

Hearts of Oak are at home to defending champions, Medeama for their next match.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
