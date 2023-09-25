Martin Koopman says Hearts of Oak deserved win over Nsoatreman

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Martin Koopman has stated that his side deserved their narrow victory over Nsoatreman at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 24 2023.

Congolese striker, Ramos Kashala’s solitary goal for the Phobians in the fourth minute ensured that they recorded their first win of the campaign.

Wanet's header initially hit the post but then fell kindly to him, allowing him to make no mistake and put Hearts of Oak in the lead.

Koopman says their hard work in training has paid off and his lads deserved the three points.

He told StarTimes: “If you win, it’s also a good feeling always but I think we deserve it. The whole week we had a hard week because everybody was disappointed and of course, we work very hard and I think this young team deserves the first winning game.

“…I think altogether, we deserve the three points. So, I’m very happy.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante