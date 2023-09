Striker Mary Amponsah won the Golden Boot prize at the WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifier with eight goals.

Her efforts helped Ampem Darkoaa Ladies to win the zonal championship on Thursday, 31 August 2023, after beating Nigerian side Delta Queens 1-0 in the final.

It includes the hat-trick against Atletico D’Abidjan in the final Group match.

The 2023 CAF Women's Champions League finals will be played in Ivory Coast this November.