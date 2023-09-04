Mas-Ud Didi Dramani confirmed as Black Galaxies head coach

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has been appointed Black Galaxies head coach, succeeding Annor Walker following the team's disappointing performance at the African Nations Championship in February.

Didi Dramani, who currently works with the Right To Dream Academy and serves as the Assistant Coach of the Black Stars, will lead the team in the qualifiers for the next edition of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Tournament.

Didi Dramani has a successful coaching history, having led Ghana to win Bronze at the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Azerbaijan.

He also achieved domestic success by securing the Premier League and FA Cup double with Asante Kotoko in 2014.

Before his coaching career, Didi Dramani was a footballer who played for Bolgatanga Soccer Masters, Real Tamale United, and Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs. He retired from playing in 2000.

Assisting Didi Dramani in his coaching role with the Black Galaxies will be Baba Nuhu and Samuel Boadu.

Ghana aims to make another appearance at the CHAN tournament, following a quarter-final exit in the last edition held in Algeria.