Mas-Ud Didi Dramani grateful for board’s support at Hearts of Oak unveiling

New Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani says he is thankful for the club’s board, who allowed him to select his preferred backroom staff.

The former Asante Kotoko boss made this known on Monday, June 30, during his official unveiling at the club’s secretariat in Accra. Dramani, who won two Ghana Premier League titles with Kotoko, signed a two-year deal with the Phobians.

Hearts are counting on his experience to steer the team in a new direction after recent struggles in domestic competitions.

His first task will be to guide the team in the 2025 President’s Cup clash against old rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“The board gave me the opportunity to pick who I really want to work with. So I bring along people I believe and trust that we will be able to institute," Dramani said.

"That is why I keep using we I cannot do the work along I need people to join so that we can move Accra Hearts of Oak to the next phase,"