Mas-Ud Didi Dramani targets strong playing identity at Hearts of Oak

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has called for a clear football philosophy and style of play at Hearts of Oak after being unveiled as the club’s new head coach.

The experienced coach, who previously led Asante Kotoko to two Ghana Premier League titles, was officially introduced on Monday, June 30, at the club’s secretariat in Accra. He joins the Phobians on a two-year deal, with hopes of restoring consistency and identity to the team.

Dramani’s first test will come in the 2025 President’s Cup, where he will lead Hearts against his former side, Asante Kotoko, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“Hearts has a very huge tradition and we need to build a clear culture within this tradition and we need to consolidate a clear philosophy and a clear style of play. So that when we appear people can tell this is Hearts of Oak when our youth teams are playing everybody will appreciate they try to replicate what the first team is doing,” Dramani said during his unveiling.

His appointment is seen as a bold move to bring stability and direction to the Accra-based giants.