Mas-Ud Didi Dramani’s rebuild project stalled before takeoff

Hearts of Oak’s vision for a fresh start under new head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has hit an early and significant stumbling block, with the club now under a transfer ban imposed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The club announced Dramani’s appointment just days ago, presenting him as the man to lead a full-scale technical overhaul following a turbulent 2024/25 season.

The former Ghana U-20 and Right to Dream Academy coach was expected to reshape the squad with new additions and a clear footballing identity. However, those plans may now be on hold.

Hearts of Oak were sanctioned after failing to pay a $70,000 debt owed to New Edubiase United FC over the transfer of midfielder Salim Adams. The GFA's ruling, triggered by a missed deadline on May 31, means the club cannot register new players, locally or internationally, until the amount is fully paid. The ban comes at a time when the club had unveiled a recruitment committee tasked with leading transfer business.

Dramani, who would have likely requested reinforcements to match his footballing philosophy, must now work with the same core that underperformed last season. It presents a tough task for any manager, especially one trying to restore belief among supporters and reposition Hearts as genuine title contenders.

Dramani’s rebuild may be derailed before it even gets underway, adding further pressure on the board to act decisively and protect the integrity of their new project, should they fail to resolve the outstanding debt in time.