Massive attendance in Black Stars thrashing of giants Asante Kotoko

Thousands of fans in Kumasi watched as the Black Stars thrashed local giants Asante Kotoko 3-0 in a friendly at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

Despite it being a week day fans impressive number of supporters turned up to watch coach Kwesi Appiah's side humble the Porcupine Warriors after months of absence at the venue.

The crowd got their money's worth as the two sides played an entertaining game to the satisfaction of the people who had trooped the stadium to watch the game.

The Black Stars played the record Ghanaian champions as replacement for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone which was cancelled.

Several fans, who have been starved of a Black Stars game thronged to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the encounter.

Supporters of Asante Kotoko watched the team for the first time under new manager C.K Akunor after joining the club on a three-year-deal.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah used the game as an opportunity to test the fringe players in his squad.

Asante Kotoko have been on a run of good form in the off-season after recording back to back wins against arch rivals Hearts of Oak.

They also beat Ashantigold in Kumasi before humbling Berekum Chelsea last two weeks.