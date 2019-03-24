Massive attendance in Black Stars win over Kenya

Thousands of fans thronged to the Accra Sports Stadium to support the Black Stars cruise to victory against the Harambee Stars of Kenya in the final game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

Accra has been noted for poor attendances especially in games involving the national teams leading to the FA and authority preferring the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for national team matches due to high attendances.

However, the story was different on Saturday as the Accra Sports Stadium was filled to capacity with the stadium announcer communicating to the public that the tickets for the VVIP and VIP were all sold out prior to the commencement of the game.

This was one of the best attended games by the fans here in the capital to watch the Black Stars in action.

Ghana will take on Mauritania in an international friendly game at the same venue on Tuesday March 26, 2019.

By Herbert BOAKYE YIADOM