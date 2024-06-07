Massive crowd expected for Ghana vs CAR showdown in Kumasi on Monday

Anticipation is building in Kumasi as a massive crowd is expected to gather at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday for the crucial World Cup qualifier between Ghana and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Fresh off a dramatic 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako, the Black Stars are poised to capitalise on their momentum in this must-win game.

The win against Mali saw Jordan Ayew net a 94th-minute winner, propelling Ghana to second place in Group I and level on points with group leaders Comoros.

This victory, marked by Ernest Nuamah's equaliser and Ayew's late heroics, has reignited Ghana's World Cup qualifying campaign and heightened expectations among fans.

Ghana coach Otto Addo, reflecting on the Mali game, praised his team's fighting spirit and tactical adaptability. "I think we had a very good fighting spirit but the game was 50-50. It was even, and in the end, our substitutes made the difference," Addo said.

He also hinted at a possible tactical change for the upcoming match. "In this game, I chose this system. In another game, I might choose a different system. The game against the Central African Republic will now be even more difficult because we will now be expected to win. Mali and the Central African Republic play differently, so I might choose a different system," he added.

With Ghana guaranteed a spot at the 2026 World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico, and the United States if they finish top of their group, the stakes could not be higher. The Black Stars have arrived in Kumasi to a warm reception, with fans showing their unwavering support and anticipation for the showdown against CAR.

The atmosphere at Baba Yara Stadium is expected to be electric, with thousands of fans turning out to cheer on the Black Stars.