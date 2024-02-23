Massive support expected as Medeama host Al Ahly in Kumasi

Ghanaian champions Medeama are gearing up for a massive showdown against African champions Al Ahly in a must-win CAF Champions League match today at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Despite being the away team, Medeama is expected to receive massive support from the locals, who have embraced the club since they adopted the stadium as their home ground.

Tickets for the match are affordably priced at 10 Ghana cedis ($0.80), 20 Ghana cedis ($1.60), and 100 Ghana cedis ($8.02), aiming to attract a large crowd and create an electrifying atmosphere to support the team against the African giants.

Recognising the vital role of home support, Medeama hopes to capitalize on the "12th man" factor in this crucial fixture.

The team remains unbeaten in Kumasi, with a victory against CR Belouizdad and a draw against Young Africans under their belt.

Now, they seek to secure a decisive win to enhance their chances of advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Although currently placed at the bottom of Group A, Medeama are within striking distance of the qualification spots, trailing leader Al Ahly by just two points after four matches.

CR Belouizdad and Young Africans hold the second and third positions in the group standings, respectively.

With the group standings finely balanced, Medeama grasps the significance of securing a crucial victory on Friday to significantly boost their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals.

The match promises to be an intense encounter, with both teams eager to claim the three points at stake.

Medeama's determination to secure a win, combined with the enthusiasm of their fans, could make for an electrifying atmosphere at the Baba Yara Stadium.