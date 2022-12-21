Massive turnout as talents unearthed at maiden Boamah-Nyarko’s intercommunity gala

The Effiakuma AstroTurf, popularly known as Effiakuma Police Park was filled with excitement as hundreds cheered up contesting teams from various communities in the Effia Constituency of the Western Region.

Nine teams from their respective communities made it to the maiden Isaac Boamah-Nyarko Foundation Inter-Community gala which begun on December 17 2022.

The participating communities were put into two groups of five and four in a round robin format; Group A consisted teams from West Tanokrom A, West Tanokrom B, East Tanokrom, Effia–Kuma East A and EffiaKuma East B whereas Group B had EffiaKuma West A, Effia-Kuma Zongo B, Effia-Kuma Zongo A and Effia.

After a two-day heated play off among the teams, the victors from the various groups prepares to face off at the finals in December 25 2022.

On Saturday, December 17, West Tanokrom A showed superiority and gathered enough points to finish tops of Group A with 11 points by securing 1–0, 2–0and 3–1 wins against East Tanokrom, EffiaKuma East Band EffiaKuma East A and won 31 on penalties Against West Tanokrom A after a pulsating 4:4 draw.

West Tanokrom A performances were inspired by reigning foreigner with the most goals in the Egyptian topflight football John Antwi, who scored five goals in the four games and the top scorer of the group. The Black Stars forward ensured West Tanokrom A set up a final with winners of Group B, Effia–Kuma West A on December 25, 2022.

EffiaKuma West A won Group B following two wins on penalties against Effia Zongo A and EffiaKuma Zongo B and a 10 win against Effia awarding them with seven points to top Group B.

The two runners up, Effia–Kuma Zongo B and West Tanokrom B will compete for the bronze place medal and the cash reward that comes with it.

The final which is set to happen on December 25, 2022 will see West Tanokrom A play Effia–Kuma West A at exactly 3:00pm.The two star-studded opponents will fist up for the bragging rights on the day which comes with other stellar prizes.

The maiden tournament is proudly sponsored by Isaac Boamah-Nyarko Esq , and it aims to nurture local football talents to play in highly competitive clubs. His office is determined to promote football development by sustaining sponsorship’s for the annual organisation of this tournament.