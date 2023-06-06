Match fixing allegations against Hearts of Oak not true - Opare Addo

Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has debunked allegations attributing the team's current poor form to match manipulations.

The Phobians have recorded a series of terrible defeats including a humiliating home loss to Medeama SC a few weeks ago.

In the said game the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions lost 5-1 to the Yellow and Mauves at the Accra Sports Stadium raising concerns about the commitment of the players of Hearts of Oak. The defeat also compelled some former players to urge authorities to begin investigations to be sure of the genuineness of the results.

However, Opare Addo has refuted all those claims indicating that the club are just in hard times which the authorities are working to resolve.

“Rumors that Hearts of Oak has been selling their matches are speculations,” Opare Addo said on Asempa FM.

"After our defeat to Samartex, the board met with the technical team to find out the problems that have resulted in our poor form. The players were also met as well," he told Asempa FM.

"We tried to put things in place to get back to the positive line to ensure that we are winning but unfortunately, it didn't end there.

"But we are still doing our best to motivate them," he added.

Hearts of Oak are currently 11th with 45 points and are just three points above the releagation zone. On the final day of the Ghana Premier League, they will engage Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.